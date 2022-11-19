Ayu Can’t Lead Campaign in Our States, Say 5 Aggrieved PDP Govs





*None of us will lose our states, Wike boasts

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governors in the camp Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have said that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu will not lead the party’s campaign in their various states, alleging Ayu is corrupt.

The five governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ikeazu Okezie (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) – who spoke Saturday, at the Rivers State PDP campaign flag-off held at Adokie Amiesimeka Stadium in Igwurita, Ikwerre LGA, said they were hurt by the refusal of the party’s leadership to ask Ayu to step down for a Southerner to assume the party’s leadership position, insisting on equity, fairness and justice in the party structure.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his speech at the programme, said he was ready to challenge anyone in court on his claims that Ayu was very corrupt and lacks the integrity to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper