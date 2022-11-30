In Face of Oil Theft, CBN’s RT200 Initiative Records $4.987bn Inflow





•N81bn disbursed as rebates to exporters, says Emefiele

•Pledges improved forex supply to non-oil exporters

Nume Ekeghe

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) RT200 (Race to $200 billion forex inflows), which is an initiative that aims to boost non-oil exports has recorded $4.987 billion forex inflows in 2022.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed the feat achieved by its RT200 initiative yesterday, said the amount recorded so far this year, was an increase from the $3.190 billion recorded in 2021.

Emefiele said this at the second RT200 Bi-annual Non-oil Export Summit in Lagos, with the theme: ‘RT200 Non-Oil Export Program: The Journey So Far.”

This was cheering news coming on the heels of the challenge posed by crude oil theft which hindered oil production in some terminals and affected the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) ability to remit forex to the federation account.

Just last Friday, Emefiele had while…





Source: Thisday Newspaper