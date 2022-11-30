NFF: Women Lack Resources, Conducive  Environment to Compete With Men









Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Feminist Forum, (NFF) has blamed low participation of women in political contest on lack of resources and hash political environment that exist in the country, adding that Nigerian women have experienced the worst socioeconomic and political outcome in the last ten years.

A member of the steering committee of the Nigeria Feminist Forum (NFF), Geraldine Ezeahile stated this at a press conference to mark its Malaika 3rd Blennial, themed ” Rebuilding the Nigerian Feminist Forum through Shared Vision and Solidarity.”

Ezeahile said the Nigerian women doesn’t have the financial war chest like their male counterparts to prosecute electioneering and they cannot be attending meetings at late in the night or very early hours of the morning.

She also said women cannot withstand or partake in the thuggery and violence that is associated with electioneering in the country.

“There are so many challenges for women to be able to get into these…





Source: Thisday Newspaper