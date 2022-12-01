UN: 2030 Global Target for Ending AIDS May Be Elusive





•650,000 people died from virus in 2021

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of World Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Day, the United Nations has estimated that based on current trends, the world may not meet the agreed global targets to eradicate the virus.

In 2021, the UN disclosed that 650, 000 people were lost to AIDS while 1.5 million people newly acquired HIV

It blamed growing inequalities as a major factor obstructing the efforts to end of AIDS.

A statement by the Executive Director of UNAIDS and an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Winnie Byanyima stated: “On current trends the world will not meet agreed global targets on AIDS. But the new UNAIDS report, Dangerous Inequalities, shows that urgent action to tackle inequalities can get the AIDS response on track.

“UNAIDS set out earlier this year that the AIDS response is in danger—with rising new infections and continuing deaths in many parts of the world.”

She said a new…





Source: Thisday Newspaper