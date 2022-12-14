Senate Confirms CBN Deputy Govs’ Appointments for Second Term 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek Adamu, for second and final terms in office.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions chaired by Senator Uba Sani.

Uba said the nominees’ appointments were in line with the CBN Act, adding that they possess relevant academic qualifications.

He said that the committee did not receive any petition against them and they also scaled through the screening of relevant security agencies.

Ahmad and Adamu were first appointed as CBN deputy governors in charge of the Financial System Stability and Corporate Services Directorate respectively in March 2018.

President Buhari, in a letter earlier addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Upper Chamber to confirm…





Source: Thisday Newspaper