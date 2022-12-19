A’Ibom Gov Donates Patrol Vehicles, Security Gadgets to Police Command





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in his commitment to enhance logistics to boost the security architecture in the state, has donated another batch of 20 patrol vehicles to the state police command.

The new 20 Hilux trucks has brought to 97 the total number of vehicles so far donated by the state government under Governor Emmanuel’s administration to the police command.

Other items donated were mobile phones fitted with special permanent lines for all Divisional Police Officers, (DPOs) and Divisional Crime Officers (DCOs), across the state, walkie-talkies for all operation teams, fixed wireless phones for all police stations, ICT equipment for emergency call centres and solar panel for constant power supply in police stations across the state.

The governor noted the collaborative efforts of security agencies in the state and pledged the state government’s continuous support to enhance their operations.

He posited that though no…





Source: Thisday Newspaper