Monarch Endorses Ekiti PDP Reps Candidate, Olayinka

The Olojudo of Ido Ile Ekiti, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Lere Olayinka, as a perfect fit, who will give the constituency the needed representation.

The monarch, while speaking, during Olayinka’s visit to his palace on Wednesday, described the PDP candidate as a “capable hand and results oriented.”

“I know Lere more than you have come here to tell me. If you give him an assignment, you have given such assignment to someone that can deliver.

“Lere Olayinka is a capable hand. He is bold and his boldness is not with pride. He is very very pushful and results oriented. Send him to anywhere, you know that you have sent someone that will bring results.

“In this constituency, I can say anywhere that, that Lere, let’s consider him because I believe he has the capacity to deliver,” Oba Aderemi Obaleye said.

