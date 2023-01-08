Dragging Buhari into Campaigns Can’t Help You, PDP Mocks Tinubu





*Says APC candidate has stained image

*Insists ex-Lagos gov will smear Buhari with his putrid stains

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for seeking to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into his campaign to use the president to launder his stained image.

It said it was indeed ludicrous that Tinubu who is badgered with narcotic and many corruption allegations stains is now seeking Buhari’s presence in his campaign rallies after he had boastfully claimed that the president had no political relevance and could not become President until he came to his rescue.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of thebAtiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Nigerians watched as Tinubu’s publicity derided, scorned and disparaged President Buhari and even demonstrated how, according to him, the president cried after…





Source: Thisday Newspaper