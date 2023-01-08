Parties renting crowds to attend rallies – Pastor Adeboye 





By Gabriel Olawale

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern over the massive participation of young people in political rallies, saying that the majority of them were a result of joblessness in the country.

Speaking during the RCCG January Holy Ghost Service on Friday, Adeboye accused political parties of hiring crowds to attend their rallies.

His words: “I watched it on the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies. I watched it on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town. Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because the majority of the crowd, the majority are rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper