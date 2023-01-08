Kogi Govt Queries Monarch for Refusing to Welcome Buhari





James Emejo in Abuja

The Kogi State Government has issued a query to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, for his failure to join other dignitaries to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello during the president’s recent visit to the state.

Buhari was in the state on December 29, 2022, to inaugurate some projects built by the administration of Governor Bello.

The state government said the action of the traditional ruler was disloyal and disrespectful to the offices of President Buhari and Governor Bello, adding that Ibrahim exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land to “grave disrepute”.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, who is the Vice President of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs, had failed to join other dignitaries to welcome Buhari to the state on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

President Buhari was in the state to inaugurate some projects including the palace of the Ohinoyi, which was built by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper