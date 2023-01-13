Grassroots Support Ambassadors for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency Inaugurated in A’Ibom





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Community Support Directorate (CSD) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) have launched a grassroots mobilisation ambassadors in Akwa Ibom State with a charge to win new converts for the February 25 polls.

Inaugurating the CSD’s canvassers in Uyo, the National Director of the CSD, Mr. A. Mai Agogo, said that the Tinubu/Shettima pair, has the experience and positive pedigree of quality leadership to retool Nigeria along the path of peace and socio-economic recovery.

He noted that with his detribalised posture, Tinubu engineered sustainable development in Lagos for eight years, using a mixed-blend of expertise from across Nigeria.

Agogo, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Usman Jahua, assured that the same transformational leadership would be replicated at the centre.

He, therefore, urged the canvassers in the 2,664 villages in the state to preach the gospel of Tinubu/Shettima presidency in…





