REA Creates 1,151 Jobs, Saves 249,193 Tonnes of Carbon Dioxide





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chairman of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Federal Ministry of Power, Danlami Mohammed Kurfi, has revealed that the agency’s Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has created 1,151 jobs and saved 249,193 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Kurfi made the disclosure in Kano Wednesday during a briefing on the implementation level of the NEP.

He explained that electricity has been provided for 5 million Nigerians through 1.022 connections with at least 52MW of renewable electricity generated in the off-grid sphere across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, “The NEP has five components comprising $213 million for a solar hybrid mini-grid project, $75 million for standalone Solar Home Systems (SHS), $250 million for the Energising Education Programme (EEP) for 15 universities and two teaching hospitals.

“The two others are $20 million for Energy Efficient Equipment to fund appliances that can generate…





Source: Thisday Newspaper