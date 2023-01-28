Bullion Van Found in Tinubu’s House During 2019 Election Missed Its Way, Says Lagos APC Chieftain





By Nume Ekeghe in Lagos Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The bullion van seen during the 2019 general election in the house of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), missed it way and found itself in the compound, Lagos State Organising Secretary of the APC, Ayodele Adewale, has claimed.

Adewale stated this yesterday while appearing on ‘The Morning Show’ a breakfast programme on Arise News.

His claim was however at variance with the position of Tinubu, who at the time did not deny ownership of the content of the van but raised a rhetorical question asking if the money was government’s money or is own when asked by reporters to explain the presence of the bullion van at residence.

Adewale said: “On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van. The bullion vans…





Source: Thisday Newspaper