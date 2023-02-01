Obaseki Urges Better Collaboration, Investment to Tackle Tropical Diseases





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to sustain the progress recorded in the fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which have affected over one billion people globally, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged stakeholders for increased investment and collaboration among nations of the world.

Obaseki made the call in commemoration of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2023, with the theme, “Act Now. Act Together. Invest in Neglected Tropical Diseases,” celebrated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its partner agencies.

The governor, who restated his government’s commitment to combating NTDs and other diseases in the state, charged global stakeholders to review efforts at guaranteeing sustainable financing to provide safe water and improve sanitation and hygiene so as to sustain the gains recorded in the prevention and management of NTDs.

He said: “On this World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, we recognize the impact of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper