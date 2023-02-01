YABATECH Honours Former Rector





Funmi Ogundare​

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), weekend, held a special pull out ceremony in honour of​ its outgoing Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe who spent a five-year tenure at the institution.

The programme, which began with a special academic session headed by the rector,​ witnessed cases of examination malpractices and sanctions for students culpable, for the first semester full time 2021/2022 academic session, being read out by some dean’s of faculties.

​

At the end the session, Omokungbe who handed over the staff of office to the Deputy​ Rector (Admin), Mr. Uduak Inyang-Udoh,​ urged members of the academia to cooperate with him.

In his remarks, Iyang-Udoh thanked the management for making the outgoing rector’s exit a success.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince Lateef Fagbemi highlighted some of the outgoing rector’s achievements including renovating the Yusuf Grillo’s hall, physical development of two of the college’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper