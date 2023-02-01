YABATECH Honours Former Rector

Funmi Ogundare
Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), weekend, held a special pull out ceremony in honour of its outgoing Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe who spent a five-year tenure at the institution.
The programme, which began with a special academic session headed by the rector, witnessed cases of examination malpractices and sanctions for students culpable, for the first semester full time 2021/2022 academic session, being read out by some dean’s of faculties.
At the end the session, Omokungbe who handed over the staff of office to the Deputy Rector (Admin), Mr. Uduak Inyang-Udoh, urged members of the academia to cooperate with him.
In his remarks, Iyang-Udoh thanked the management for making the outgoing rector’s exit a success.
The Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince Lateef Fagbemi highlighted some of the outgoing rector’s achievements including renovating the Yusuf Grillo’s hall, physical development of two of the college’s…
Source: Thisday Newspaper