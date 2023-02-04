Enugu People are Dismayed by Ugwuanyi’s Poor Performance, Says APC Senatorial Candidate





The Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Enugu North Senatorial District, Ambassador Ejike Eze, has declared that Nsukka People are dismayed by the poor performance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in the past seven years.

Eze was a diplomat with specialty in intelligence, security and diplomatic protocol.

He served in the Nigerian Embassies in Germany, Ghana, Cuba and Portugal.

He is in the race to represent Enugu North Senatorial District at the Senate.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was running to represent Enugu North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a woeful performance in seven years to add to the 12 years he spent in the House of Representatives where he never uttered a word on the floor of the green chambers.

Eze affirmed that he was in the race to challenge poor governance and godfatherism in the state and bring governance near to the people of Enugu Senatorial…





Source: Thisday Newspaper