Beyond Testing the Waters, An Artist Plods on

For John Chichetam Okoronta, winning the Life in My City Art Festival’s overall first prize seems to be the validation he needs to forge ahead on a more fulfilling artistic career. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke writes

It was three years after he first heard about the Life in My City Art Festival that the opportunity to participate in the art event finally offered itself to John Chichetam Okoronta. This was after he received emails congratulating him for his qualification for the competition, whose grand finale holds annually in Enugu.

His earlier plan to feature at the event, which is more often known by its acronym LIMCAF, in 2020 was scuttled by the unexpected intrusion of the COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, was able to discern a silver lining in that period of enforced seclusion, when the entire human race seemed to be under siege. The period, he recalls, “also gave me ample time to practise and explore my ideas, in the same vein as preparing for the art…







Source: Thisday Newspaper