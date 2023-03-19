Buhari: APC will Triumph at Governorship, House of Assembly Polls





*Urges Nigerians to vote according to their conscience

*Ruling party will win not less than 28 states, Lawan boasts

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday predicted victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship and state of House of Assembly elections across the country.

This is as Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said the president is committed to a peaceful transition on May 29.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has also expressed confidence that the APC will win not less than 28 states.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003 in his country home Daura in Katsina State, Buhari said: “I am sure we are going to win, again.’’

According to him, “Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper