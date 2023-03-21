Legal Battle over Tinubu’s Victory Begins as LP, AA, APM File Petition against Presidential Election Outcome 





*Obi asks court to declare Tinubu’s votes wasted

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The legal battle for the number one office has officially began with three out of the 18 political parties that participated in the February 25 presidential election, officially filing their individual petitions against the outcome of the election.

Amongst those aggrieved with the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as winner of the presidential election are the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Action Alliance (AA) and its presidential candidate Mr Solomon Okangbuan, and Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its presidential candidate, Princess Chichi Ojei.

In the separate suits marked CA/PEPC/01/2023; CA/PEPC/03/2023 and CA/PEPC/04/2023; Obi, Okangbuan and Ojei, are respectively challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election on grounds of substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws as well as the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper