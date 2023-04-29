Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Tony Elumelu, Others to Attend Book Launch on ‘Ife the Cradle of World – THISDAYLIVE

All is now set for the launch of a historical book ‘Ife the Cradle of World’ written by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Amb. Maureen Tamuno.

According to a statement, the Coffee-table book, the first of its kind, is based on the ancestral linkages stemming from the ancient city of Ile-Ife.

It would be recalled that the city is considered as the traditional birthplace and ancestral home of the Yoruba, with His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II as the current and 51st King.

The publication documents contain the incredible culture and rich history as well as showcasing the link between the Yoruba nation and the people of the Caribbean and African Americans who are believed to have migrated as a result of the slave trade to countries such as Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Haiti and some parts of America.

The book also focuses on four thematic areas; History, Culture, Tourism, and Business. Thus, brief…