Wait for Tribunal Verdict Before Legitimising Tinubu’s Victory – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded general election, Peter Obi, has faulted the call made by the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, adding that he should let the court decide the legitimate president of Nigeria.

Obi said this yesterday in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle while reacting to the conversation between Tinubu and Blinken.

Blinken had pledged stronger ties between the US and Nigeria during a 20-minute telephone call to Tinubu on Tuesday.

However, Obi charged the US to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any contending party.

He said, “There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 16, 2023.

“It is thus of overarching importance that a beacon of democracy…