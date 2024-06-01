NIPC Launches Investment Certification Programme in Enugu, Lauds Gov Mbah – THISDAYLIVE

*Thumbs up N100bn Enugu/Pragmatic Palm deal

*Mbah: We’ve insatiable appetite for investment

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, has launched the Enugu State edition of the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States, NICPS, a programme designed to prime the states to attract both local and foreign investments.

This came on a day the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, said the state was quick to grab the investment certification opportunity co-signed by the Federal Government and the United Nations Development Programme to boost the state’s attractiveness to investors.

Speaking during a working visit to the governor on the sidelines of the flag-off programme, the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, said the “NICPS aims to identify and promote the unique investment opportunities within each state, enhance the image of the states as attractive destinations for investment, strengthen federal and state cooperation on…