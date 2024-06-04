African Music Week Festival Returns with Expanded Line-up – THISDAYLIVE

The prestigious African Music Week (AMW) returns Wednesday and will run till Saturday, June 8, in Canada. This year, the festival promises an immense experience into the heart of African culture, with pulsating beats and dynamic performances that will leave you spellbound.

“AMW 2024 isn’t just an event; it’s a cultural movement. This year’s theme shines the spotlight on the global dominance of Afrobeats, bringing together top artists and industry icons like Bola Ray and Ubi Franklin. Engage in riveting panel discussions, groove to the hottest music, and connect with industry leaders,” the organisers announced.

The festival kicks off with a riveting panel discussion on the economic and social impact of African Music in Canada, at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, in Toronto. The extravaganza continues with a dance-off and soca session at the Urban Arts 5 Barton Avenue E.

The festival climaxes on Saturday, June 8, with the anticipated AIM Conference…