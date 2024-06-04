WOW Africa makes case for women in politics

Worldwide Organization for Women Africa Incorporated (WOW Africa), Saturday, held the third edition of the WOW Conversation, tagged ‘The WOW Conversation 003’ at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Awka, Anambra State.

The annual conference with the theme, ‘Building Equitable Futures: Women Capacities and Pathways,’ was well attended by men and women of all walks of life from the three senatorial zones in Anambra State.

In her opening remark, the Chairperson of the WOW Conversation…003 Committee, Mrs Benny Allison-Anene disclosed that the WOW Conversation is a dialogue for men and women in the community to highlight the concerns and issues that affect women’s lives and…