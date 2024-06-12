UNICEF, Katsina SUBEB Inaugurate Community Transition Monitors in Six LGAs – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commenced the inauguration of community school transition monitors’ committees in six local government areas (LGAs) of Katsina State to tackle the spate of out-of-school children (OOSC) in the state.

The transition monitors’ committees are to be inaugurated in the six UNICEF’s Reaching and Empowering Adolescent Girls in North-west-Nigeria (REACH) of Kafur, Kankara, Rimi, Katsina, Baure and Mani, in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Speaking while inaugurating the Kafur committee Wednesday, UNICEF Consultant, Dr. Sale Mohammed, said the transition monitors’ committees were to identify the barriers hindering smooth transition from one level of education to another level and develop strategies to eradicate the impediments.

He explained that members of the committee would also conduct sensitization campaigns to create awareness on the…