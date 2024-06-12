Nigeria’s democracy needs us to thrive — Oyo Commissioner

A former Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Umar Farouk Arisekola-Alao, has tasked Nigerians to see democracy as a work in progress, assuring that things will get better with time.

Speaking on the commemoration of Democracy Day in the country today, he said the only way to deepen democracy is for the people to be active participants in the process.

“In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have an active participant in the struggle that birthed our democracy. He was not an onlooker; he played a huge role in fighting military dictatorship and now, at the helm, he has the opportunity to reposition Nigeria for greater dividends.

He has pressed the hard reset button,…