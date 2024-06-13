Cholera Outbreak Hits Nigeria, 30 Deaths Reported in 36 States – THISDAYLIVE

* 30 deaths reported in 36 states, says NCDC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has alerted Nigerians of the increasing trend of cholera cases across the country as the raining season intensifies.

A statement signed by the Director General NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said: “From the 1st of January to the 11th of June 2024, a total of 1,141 suspected and 65 confirmed

cases of cholera with 30 deaths have been reported from 96 LGAs in 30 states.”

He said 10 states that have contributed 90 per cent to the burden of cholera included Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa and Lagos States.

Idris said that NCDC is leading a multi-sectoral National Cholera Technical Working Group, comprising the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations…