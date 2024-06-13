Alleged forgery: COEASU protests Gusau College provost’s refusal to vacate office

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has called the Federal Ministry of Education to explain why it has refused to take action against the Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, who is still in office despite being asked to resign by the Ministry, following the evidence that she committed forgery to obtain appointment.

COEASU National President, Dr Sam Olugbeko, in a protest statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said the union is bewildered that the Ministry suddenly went dead and continued to condone her stay in office even though a resignation order dated 28th December 2023, has directed that she should resign.

The statement in…