Soludo Partners NDLEA To Eliminate Drug Abuse In Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The wife of Anambra Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has urged youths in the state to shun drug use for the sake of their personal health, future and the society at large.

She gave the advice while flagging off Operation Clean Anambra of Substance Abuse Campaign, in Awka on Thursday.

According to her, drug abuse has resulted in increased violence and crimes, higher prevalence in Hepatitis B and C virus, HIV/AIDS, and collapse in the social structure.

“Our homes are losing the sacredness of culture and moral traditions.

“Our communities have become havens for drug peddlers and manufacturers who use the element of fear and intimidation to silence the people who are willing to assist local authorities with valid information.

“Healthy Living initiative is championing this fight in schools and communities to break the wall of illicit drugs economy which is booming at the detriment of our society.

“We have constituted Healthy Living Overwatch in…