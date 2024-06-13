Leaders Salute Nigeria’s 25 Years Unbroken Democratic Experience – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri, Wale Igbintade in Lagos, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta



Leaders and groups from across the country have continued to send messages of goodwill to celebrate Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democracy, as the nation commemorated Democracy Day yesterday.

From words of commendation, to caution, and outright rebuke, it was a ceremony well marked in capital cities across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The two decades and a half democratic experience since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999 followed a chequered history of internecine military interventions in politics.

In speeches and messages to mark Democracy Day, yesterday, many Nigerians believed their democratic journey was worth celebrating, despite hiccups along the way.

Dafinone: Let Us Remember Sacrifices of Those Who Fought for Democracy

The senator for Delta Central…