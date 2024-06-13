Democracy: Cut cost of governance for people-oriented projects, IPAC tells govt

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the government to reduce the cost of governance to pave the way for implementing people-oriented projects.

This is just as the Council urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day and 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country to deepen civil rule and build a better society.

IPAC in a statement signed by its National Chairman Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle said June 12 symbolises the victory of democracy over military dictatorship and the resolve of Nigerians to exercise their franchise, protect their votes and defend the mandate given to the winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO…