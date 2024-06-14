Olomojobi Appointed as New Head of Service in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Dr Olufolake Olomojobi as the new Head of Service(HoS) in the State Civil Service.

Olomojobi, until her new appointment, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education. She takes over from Sunday Komolafe, who is billed to retire from the State Civil Service on July 1, 2024, upon attaining the mandatory 35 years in the service.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode said, Dr Olomojobi’s appointment as HoS takes effect from Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has commended Komolafe for his meritorious service to the state, especially his demonstrated resourcefulness, professionalism and administrative acumen which have greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery. The Governor wishes Komolafe success in his future endeavour.

Dr Olomojobi, the new…