Supreme Court Clears Coast for Imo LG Polls – THISDAYLIVE

*Dismisses Onuegbu, 26 others’ appeal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The coast for the conduct of local government election in Imo State have been cleared by the Supreme Court, following the dissimal of the appeal filed by sacked chairmen of the 27 Local Government (LG) Councils in the state.

The last time LG poll was conducted in the state was in 2018 by former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had cited ongoing litigations as obstacles to conducting the LG polls in the past.

However, with the dismissal of the suit filed by Enyinna Onuegbu and 26 other LG chairmen, it is expected that the election would take place any moment.

Delivering judgement in the appeal marked: SC/537/2016, Justice Sadiq Abubakar Umar, who delivered the leading judgement held that the appeal was bereft of merit and dismissed it accordingly.

The five-member panel subsequently affirmed the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal, Owerri…