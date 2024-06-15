Stable Political Environment Crucial for Business Success, Investment Inflow – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has declared that a stable political environment is very crucial for business success and attracting foreign investments, enjoining governments to go beyond the rhetoric and ensure Nigerians reap the dividends of democracy without any further delays.

It expressed these views in a statement titled, ‘LCCI Statement on President Tinubu’s Democracy Day Speech on June 12, 2024’, issued yesterday by the Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona.

According to Almona, the “LCCI joins all Nigerians to celebrate the peaceful transitions and commitment to democratic values in the past 25 years.

“A stable political environment is very crucial for business success and attracting foreign investments. Beyond the rhetoric of speeches, the government needs to stay close to executing their proposed programmes and ongoing reforms to ensure Nigerians reap the dividends of democracy without…