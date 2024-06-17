FCT Flags Off Initiative to Curb Infant Maternal Deaths – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the weekend commenced a medical outreach programme to promote maternal and infant health in Abuja.

As part of incentives to encourage pregnant women to patronise health centres, the Office of the FCTA Mandate Secretary distributed about 500 (5kg) gas cylinders to the women.

The initiative tagged: “Renewed Hope Free Medical Outreach” aims to restore faith in the healthcare system by providing comprehensive and free health services at the grassroots level as no fewer than 500 cooking gas cylinders was distributed to promote healthy cooking and clean air.

The initiative which was launched at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Kuje Area Council yesterday seeks to enrol pregnant and nursing mothers into the FCT free health insurance Scheme in order to tackle the alarming maternal and infant mortality.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who was represented by the Mandate…