Akwa Ibom, USAID State2State Activity Move to Validate SOP for IOs – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) State Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness (State2State) Activity and the Akwa Ibom State Government have agreed to validate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the State Ministry of Information.

The move to validate the SOP was as the result of an earlier workshop for the formulation of SOP by Information Officers (IOs), journalists and other officers drawn from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State.

At the conclusion of the two-day exercise in Uyo, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, said the actual practice of the tenets of the SOP by IOs, remained crucial to the achievement of the objectives of the programme.

Ememobong, who appealed against the abuse of the SOP by the IOs also said the mindset of the IOs remained key to the effectiveness of the approaches adopted for the actualisation of the…