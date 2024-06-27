Arodiogbu: Possible Alliance Between Atiku and Obi, Not a Threat to Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

National Vice Chairman, South-east, of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu in this interview speaks on a number of issues concerning the nation, the South-east region and his party, the APC. He said if the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party decide to enter into an alliance ahead of the 2027 poll, it will not be a threat to the second term ambition of President Bola Tinubu. David-Chyddy Eleke brings excerpts

What is your assessment of the current political landscape in the Southeast region, and how does the APC plan to maintain its members in the zone and even win more states?

You see, NdiIgbo are an enlightened people, we are politically sophisticated and our republican nature makes us politically conscious naturally. Coupled with our entrepreneurial drive and business savvy nature, it is okay to say that the landscape is indeed competitive. Today we have three or four political parties that are dominant in…