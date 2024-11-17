Lookman, Aina, Nwabali Excused from Rwanda Clash in Uyo – THISDAYLIVE

AFCON 2025 QUALIFIER

*19 countries book places already in Morocco 2025 continental fiesta

Duro Ikhazuagbe

When Super Eagles who have already booked their place in the finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) take on Rwanda on Monday in Uyo, three key players like Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina and Stanley Nwabali will not be part of the squad to cap a brilliant outing for Nigeria.

Nwabali has been excused from the senior national team to attend to family matters in the aftermath of his father’s demise at the weekend. Lookman on the other hand was excused because of the knock he received from a Benin Republic defender during Thursday’s Match-day 5 clash in Abidjan. He was

excused from Saturday training session due to the injury.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed yesterday that Ola

Aina has returned to England on the request of his club, Nottingham Forest. “The premier league side pleaded with Coach Austin…