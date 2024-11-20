Knowledge, Not Assets, at the Soul of Any Successful Nation – THISDAYLIVE

*Governor advocates ‘experiential learning’, says Enugu spends 33% of budget on education

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday, stated that any nation that must experience genuine economic growth and development must expand its knowledge base and not just focus on increasing its physical assets.

Mbah called for a new dawn of “experiential learning”, in place of the current model, where young people were used to memorising their books.

Speaking at the first Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Distinguished Personalities Lecture Series, themed, “Experiential Learning: Building the Wealth of the Nation,” the governor said not much could be achieved under Nigeria’s current education system.

According to the governor, the best nations of the modern world will continue to thrive on their large knowledge base, rather than the magnitude of their assets.

He said throughout…