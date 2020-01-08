Reasons women must work » GENDER MATTERS » Tribune Online

Continued from last week

IT has been established that in today’s world, women need to have a source of income if the family will live above the line of poverty. And many reasons have been adduced for why women also need to aspire to financial independence by having a source of income.

Why should a woman work, even when the husband can adequately provide all her needs? The simple answer to this is unforeseen circumstances. It is a fact that women spend fewer years in the workforce as a result of their primary and cultural role as home managers.

This difference in work hours means women have less opportunity to save money to contribute to retirement plans, savings and investments or…