The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery after latest tests showed he was “no longer carrying the virus”. “He will remain in quarantine until the full 14-day period is over and will be undergoing further required […]

