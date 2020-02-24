EFCC quizzes Kano minority leader over alleged misappropriation of N1.5bn

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has quizzed on Monday, the current Minority Leader and former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali Danja for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds meant for constituency projects, which were over N197.5 billion.

The investigation is still ongoing to discover the beneficiaries of the other suspicious outflows from the sub-treasury account which is believed to be over N1.5 billion.

However, it would be recalled that the lawmaker’s ordeal started after the commission received a petition that monies meant for payment of tax liabilities to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by…