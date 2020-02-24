Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

N30.2b Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Jang, Yusuf on Amended Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 24, 2020, re-arraigned the former Plateau State governor, Senator, Jonah David Jang, and a former cashier in the Office Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam, before Justice C. L. Dabup of Plateau State High Court, Jos, on amended 17-count charge.

The duo of Jang and Pam are being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N30,236,024,219.88 (Thirty Billion, Two Hundred and Thirty-six Million, Twenty-four Thousand, Two Hundred and Nineteen Naira, Eighty-eight kobo).

