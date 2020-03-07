APC to determine Oshiomhole’s fate on Tuesday, 17th March 2020 » Latest News » Tribune Online

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Friday night announced a decision to hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee on Tuesday, 17th March, 2020.

The meeting is expected to take a decision on the fate of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was suspended during the week by a court as the party’s national chairman.

A statement signed by the party’s acting National Secretary, Chief (Hon.) Victor T. Giadom, said the meeting was called in line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the constitution of the party.

He said members of the APC NEC were expected to be seated before the arrival of the President at the meeting which would start at 3pm at the…