Man caught red-handed having sex with a goat in Ekiti (video)

A man identified as Peter David was caught red-handed having sex with a goat in an uncompleted building in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State’s capital.

David who revealed that it was not the first time he will be indulging in such act, recalled doing same while living in Akure, Ondo State.

Upon being interrogated by residents of the community where he committted the act, the middle-aged man said;

“When I saw the goat, I chased, caught and brought it to this uncompleted building to sleep with it”

