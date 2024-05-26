Bandits kill pastor after collecting ransom in Niger state, release his wife





Bandits have killed a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) at Sarkin Pawa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State after collecting ransom.

It was gathered that Rev. Joshua Musa, from Nasarawa State, was kidnapped alongside his wife and others on Monday morning, May 20, 2024.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the bandits released the victims after ransom payment.

However, as they were coming out of the bush, the abductors killed Rev. Musa.