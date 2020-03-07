I Go Dye Set To Mark 25 Years On StageGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ace Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye is arguably one of Nigeria’s most talented comedians to have managed to stay relevant in the highly competitive entertainment industry.

Having entertained millions of people and touring the world for over two decades, the widely travelled and celebrated comedian,is set to celebrate his 25 years on stage as a comedian with his signature show tagged “Igodye Standing: Kinging with Kings,” the Platinum edition.

I Go Dye will host fans and comedy lovers at an event scheduled for April 12th 2020, at Best Western HomeVille Hotel, G.R.A, Benin City as part of series of events to mark the silver jubilee.

Speaking on the event that coincides with Easter Sunday, I Go Dye said: