The attack on Borno governor

THE governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, survived an ambush by gunmen on Wednesday, July 29. He had visited Monguno and Baga, the latter a town in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state, to distribute food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). His convoy reportedly came under attack on his way back from Baga, a deserted fishing community. Happily, the governor emerged from the ambush unscathed. Security men comprising soldiers and policemen attached to his convoy successfully repelled the onslaught, and the initial speculation was that he had been attacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

In an address to the Army commanding officer in a place called Mile 4, shortly…