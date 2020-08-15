Covid 19 and diarrhoea | Ask the Doctor

I recently read in a medical journal that another sign that one has COVID-19 infection is the presence of diarrhoea. Kindly enlighten me on this as well as other signs and symptoms of this dreaded disease.

Otiono (by SMS)

Some patients with COVID-19 experience gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly diarrhea, as the first sign of illness, according to a new study.

Among this subset of patients — who have mild disease overall — respiratory symptoms show up only later in the illness, and some never develop respiratory symptoms at all, the authors said. The findings are important because those without classic symptoms of COVID-19 — such as cough, shortness of breath and fever —…