JUST IN:Tertiary institutions to reopen in Lagos Sept 14, primary, secondary schools, Sept 21

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state from September 14, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Saturday through his Twitter account, adding that both Primary and Secondary schools may tentatively be reopened by 21st Sept.

He maintained that Bars, lounges, Spas, night clubs remain closed for now.

